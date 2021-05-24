Home

News

Sharvada Sharma terminated as Solicitor General

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 12, 2021 3:30 am

His Excellency the President of Fiji has terminated Sharvada Sharma as the Solicitor-General of Fiji on the advice of the Judicial Services Commission and in accordance with the Fijian Constitution.

FBC News understands Sharma was earlier suspended by Major General President Jioji Konrote following allegations of misbehavior.

Sources within his office have also confirmed the same.

Article continues after advertisement

Under the Constitution, the Solicitor General is appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Judicial Services Commission which first consults with the Attorney-General.

The Solicitor-General may be removed from office for inability to perform the functions of his or her office or for misbehavior, and may not otherwise be removed.

According to the Constitution, the procedure for removal of the Solicitor-General from office shall be the same as the procedure for removal of a judicial officer under section 112 subsection 11.

The termination occurred on the 10th of November.

