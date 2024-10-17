Sharma to be present for next court sitting

From left: Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Neil Prakash Sharma are facing abuse of office-related charges

Former Health Minister Neil Prakash Sharma has been requested by the Suva Magistrate’s court to be present for the next sitting to provide clarification on certain matters of the disclosures.

Sharma was not present in court today as he was previously excused.

With respect to Sharma, his counsel had requested the three specific details to be filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions during the last sitting, however only part of the requested details were disclosed.

The three specific requests were list of witnesses, first and second phases disclosures being completed, whether DPP or police have any other possession of evidences to disclosed and if the State will confine itself to just the disclosures that is currently before the court.

Sharma’s counsel also requested the location of the FICAC file in this matter as it goes towards their defense.

Acting DPP Nancy Tikoisuva responded that she will make her written response by the end of this week for the FICAC file.

However, according to Sharma’s counsel, the response that was previously provided by the DPP, doesn’t address the three concerns.

The Acting DPP states that the other two matters is preempt and if a trial date can be set for it to be disclosed.

Former Prime Minister and Finance Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum are also charged in this matter.

The three are facing abuse of office-related charges.

Sharma is charged with two counts of abuse of office, and two counts of breach of trust, while Bainimarama is charged with one count of abuse of office and Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of obstructing of justice.

The hearing date for motion has been set for the 8th of January next year where both parties have to file legal submissions accordingly and thereafter they will appear on the 23rd of January for mention.

Bail for Sayed-Khaiyum and production order for Bainimarama has been extended until the next court date.