SG stresses importance of judicial independence

The Fiji Law Society Convention [Source: Fiji Law Society/Facebook]

Fiji’s Solicitor General Ropate Green emphasizes the crucial role of judicial independence in maintaining the integrity of democracy and upholding justice in the nation.

Speaking at the Fiji Law Society Convention, Green warns that any political intervention in the judiciary not only undermines the rule of law but also shakes the very foundations of democratic governance.

Green says that the constitution enshrines judicial independence as a foundational principle of the nation’s legal system.

He referred to Section 97 of the Constitution, which states that judicial powers are vested solely in the courts, and that the judiciary is independent of both the executive and legislative branches of government.

“This section asserts that the judiciary is wholly independent of both the legislative and the executive branches of government, allowing judges to interpret and not apply the law without fear, without favor or prejudice. Judicial officers are bound only by the Constitution and laws enacted, ensuring that their decisions remain impartial and free from external pressure.”



In addition to discussing Fiji’s legal framework, the Solicitor General drew attention to regional and international efforts to promote judicial independence, citing the 2000 Biketawa Declaration adopted by Pacific Island Forum leaders.

The Declaration emphasizes the importance of democratic processes, the rule of law, and judicial independence as core pillars of good governance.

Green states the importance of transparent judicial appointments and the independence of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).

The SG stresses that the integrity of judicial appointments is key to ensuring that our courts remain impartial and free from political influence.