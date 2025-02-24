Severe weather forces road closures in the North

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority]

Several roads in the Northern Division are currently closed due to flooding and fallen trees.

According to the Fiji Roads Authority, a team has been dispatched to clear the debris.

The FRA reports that Sevaci-Korotasere Road in Vaturova, Bucalevu Road in Navakaka, Napuka Road in Savusavu, and South Cape Road in Navakawau, Taveuni, are closed due to fallen trees.

Vunivesi road in Savusavu is closed due to a fallen powerline

Drivers have been urged to exercise extreme caution while traveling and adhere to all road closures.

Additionally, the FRA states that the following roads are closed due to flooding:

• Qawa Crossing.

• Vaturamulo Splash Crossing, Balawaviki, Vaturova.

• Bucalevu Low Level Crossing, Navakaka.

• Vuniyalayala Low Level Crossing, Siberia, Labasa.

• Vunivutu Junction, Wainikoro Rd, Labasa.

• Batinikama Crossing, Labasa.

• Nawi Crossing, Dakuniba Rd, Savusavu.

• Vunivesi Rd, Savusavu. (Fallen Powerline)

• Bagata Low Level Crossing, Bagata Rd, Savusavu.

• Waivunia Low Level Crossing, Waivunia Rd, Savusavu.

• Banikea Kavula Crossing, Bua.

• Valebasoga Rd at Yadrata Junction.

• Tavoro Waterfall Bouma Crossing, North Coastal Rd, Taveuni.

