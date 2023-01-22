Several arrests following drug operations

[File Photo]

Six people have been arrested for their alleged involvement with illicit drugs as police drug operations continue.

A 36-year-old taxi driver was arrested in Raiwaqa earlier this week after he was allegedly found with several zip-lock bags containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Chief Operations Officer, Acting ACP Livai Driu says it is also alleged that dried leaves believed to be marijuana was also found in his possession.

Acting ACP Driu says other arrests were made in the Nairasiri area.

The first arrest was made at the Waitabu Settlement where a 27-year-old was found with plants believed to be marijuana.

A 49-year-old farmer also of Waitabu Settlement was also arrested after plants believed to be marijuana were found in his possession.

In the Northern Division, the Labasa Taskforce continues to arrest those involved in the illicit drug trade.

Two men aged 19 and 23 years were arrested following the discovery of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

A 25-year-old farmer was arrested in Seaqaqa yesterday after he was allegedly found with several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

All seized plants and substances will be sent for analysis.

The Chief Operations Officer says the arrests were made possible through the support of the community through the sharing of information.