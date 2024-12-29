Seven evacuation centers shelter 348 people

[Photo: Supplied]

A total of seven evacuation centres are currently active, sheltering 78 households and 348 people in the Western Division.

Andrews Primary School has 180 evacuees, Saioni Church has 35 evacuees, and Korovuto Secondary School has 14 evacuees.

Additionally, there are 14 evacuees at Tavua District Primary School, 67 at Nadele Community Hall, and 16 at Nokonoko District, Nadroga.

Nasolo Community Hall in Ba is sheltering 22 evacuees.

According to the National Disaster Management Office, food rations have been distributed to the 61 families sheltering at the four evacuation centres in Nadi.

It states that these families have been sheltered for more than 48 hours.

The distribution of food rations and humanitarian supplies will continue to be prioritized according to policies and regulations.