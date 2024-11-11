Seruiratu nominates Nadalo for Speaker of Parliament

Ruveni Nadalo [left] and Inia Seruiratu

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu has nominated former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ruveni Nadalo for the position of Speaker of Parliament.

Seruiratu describes Nadalo as a leader with a strong knowledge and understanding of parliamentary procedures, as well as a deep commitment to the principles of democracy and inclusiveness.

He adds that Nadalo is the son of the late Isikeli Nadalo, a long-serving member of the National Federation Party, who inspired Ruveni’s early interest in politics.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu emphasizes that Nadalo was raised in one of Fiji’s most politically active families, where he grew up instilled with the values of public service and a commitment to serving the people of Fiji.

He further states that Nadalo has already demonstrated his capability to manage parliamentary affairs during his time as Deputy Speaker.

According to Seruiratu, during his term as Deputy Speaker, Nadalo handled his responsibilities with decorum and ensured debates were conducted fairly and impartially.

He also highlights Nadalo’s advocacy for the use of iTaukei and other languages in Parliament, demonstrating his commitment to inclusivity and effective communication.