Seruiratu champions Just Transition

Inia Seruiratu at the first Annual High-Level Ministerial Roundtable at COP28 meeting in Dubai [Source: Fiji Govermnment/Facebook]

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu champions the cause of a Just Transition, emphasizing Fiji’s unwavering commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement as the paramount hope for the survival of Pacific Small Island Developing States.

Addressing the First Annual High-Level Ministerial Roundtable at COP28 meeting in Dubai, Seruiratu underscores the distinctive challenges faced by SIDS.

While acknowledging the growing traction of the “just transition” concept since 2015, Seruiratu points out its common narrow focus on job losses tied to the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

For Fiji and other Small Island States, he argues they must encompass a broader spectrum of challenges, including vulnerability to weather-related events, economic shocks, and limited access to financial resources for recovery.

Seruiratu highlights the unjust reality that Small Island States bear the full brunt of climate change impacts despite contributing minimally to global emissions.

The Leader of Opposition is urging the international community to recognize the unique vulnerabilities of SIDS and prioritize financial support for mitigation, adaptation, and loss and damage.

For Fiji, a ‘just transition’ entails securing financial support for mitigation, adaptation, and loss and damage, along with increased utilization and access to new and innovative technologies.