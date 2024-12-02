Seruiratu calls for solidarity with flood affected

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says watching videos and hearing stories of people in the West fighting to save their belongings as flash floods filled their homes, broke his heart.

“I can only hope that the government will have teams out to try to bring some Christmas cheer back to the affected people’s lives with aid and food rations,” he said

“It is times like this that we must stand together, and I am calling on all Fijians not affected to come together to help all the affected families. Let’s spread the true spirit of Christmas by sharing love, hope, and generosity with those in need.”