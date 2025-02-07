Seruiratu calls for caregiver protection

[File Photo]

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of Fijian caregivers in California, the United States who are there without legal immigration status.

Seruiratu says the recent crackdown on unauthorized immigration by the Donald Trump administration has created fear and uncertainty for many former Fiji residents.

He adds that misinformation from commentators has worsened the situation.

The opposition leader notes that caregivers provide vital support to families, including seniors and individuals with disabilities, and have made significant contributions to California’s economy and society.

However, the federal government’s immigration policies have put them at risk of deportation despite their long-standing roles in the care system.

Seruiratu acknowledges the contributions of Fijian caregivers not only in the US but also in supporting their families back home and the national economy.

He stresses the need for a compassionate approach to immigration enforcement that prioritizes the well-being of individuals regardless of their status.

Seruiratu called on California state leaders to create pathways to citizenship and relief for undocumented individuals while supporting local efforts to protect immigrant families and promote inclusion.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has previously stated that Fiji respects the US’s right to enforce its immigration laws.