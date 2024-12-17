Seismology Unit monitors earthquake

An aerial photograph of Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu. [Source: Anders Ryman via smh]

The Mineral Resources Department’s Seismology Unit is monitoring the after-activity following a 7.3 magnitude earthquake 37km northwest of Port Villa, Vanuatu this afternoon.

The Unit says it cannot confirm at this stage if there is any immediate threat to Fiji.

FBC News has also been reliably informed of a number of earthquake activities in the past 24 hours in the region.

More on this story as it develops.