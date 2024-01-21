Second major drug bust by Fiji Police

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Approximately 1.1 tonnes of white substances in crystal and powder has been seized by the Fiji Police Force.

The seizure was made last night in Maqalevu, Nadi.

Chief of Crime, ACP Mesake Waqa says preliminary test has confirmed that the white substances are methamphetamine.

The drugs seized were stored in four large containers, 138 medium containers, 127 small containers and 62 kava bags.



The kava bags are 500 gram packets.

A 37-year-old businessman from Nadi is in Police Custody in relation to this latest seizure.



ACP Waqa says they acknowledge the support of their stakeholders who assisted in the raid.

He states this is the second major drug burst within a week and investigation is underway to find all those responsible.



ACP Waqa stresses that the investigation is in its initial stage and is pleading with the members of the community to assist the Force with any information they may have about this latest find.



