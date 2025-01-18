Scholarships allocated for commercial pilot training

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service will allocate 20 scholarships for commercial pilot training, aimed at supporting Fiji Airways’ efforts to nationalize and localize its workforce.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Fiji Airways and the TSLS in 2023 to provide a pathway for young Fijians to apply for scholarships that develop candidates to the minimum entry requirement to join the airline.

TSLS Chief Executive, Hasmukh Lal highlighted the improvements made to the program, which will now allow graduates to enter the cockpit after completing their training.

He says previously, pilot graduates faced delays in starting their flying careers, often spending up to two years performing administrative duties.

“Now, through this approach, once they graduate, they will be flying the twin otter. In Fiji, if you graduate as a pilot, you cannot be flying Boeing, you cannot be flying ATR, and you will be flying the smallest aircraft which is twin otter. And once you have earned hours with twin otter, then you migrate to or upgrade, start flying ATR. And once you have accrued hours with ATR, then you can be flying the wider body aircraft. The investment that we do in the pilot student is $198,000 for two year training.”

According to Lal, under the new arrangement, students who receive scholarships from TSLS will become Fiji Airways cadets and undergo mentorship through two local flying schools which includes Advanced Aviation Academy and Pacific Flying School.