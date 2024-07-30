Sayed-Khaiyum to be questioned again

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [File Photo]

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is expected to be brought in for questioning at the Criminal Investigation Department this afternoon.

FBC News understands his counsel Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima are expected to be present during the interview.

Chief of Crime ACP Mesake Waqa says Sayed-Khaiyum will be questioned on the allegation of abuse of office pertaining to his role as a Minister for Aviation and Attorney General between 2018 and 2022.