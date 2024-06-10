Sayed-Khaiyum among others resign from FijiFirst

[Source: FijiFirst/ Facebook]

Former Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has resigned from the party leader’s position.

FijiFirst founding member Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum confirms that Party President Ratu Joji Satakala and Vice President Adi Selai Adimaitoga have also resigned from their positions and as party members.

Second Vice President Ravindran Kumaran has also resigned.

Sayed-Khaiyum confirms Acting General Secretary Faiyaz Koya and Acting Party Treasurer Hem Chand have also tendered their resignations.

Sayed-Khaiyum and Shailesh Kumar have also resigned as founding member and members of FijiFirst.



[Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum]

He adds the office holders resigned last week on Friday.

Koya and Chand will remain as MPs.

While speaking to the media outside court this morning, Sayed-Khaiyum acknowledged the supporters.

Sayed-Khaiyum they have resigned due to a number of reasons.

He claims following the voting on the Emoluments Committee Report by the 16 Members of FijiFirst there has been a lot of incidences.

He claims that FijiFirst office, Faiyaz Koya’s house, his house and law firm were searched by Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Sayed-Khaiyum says that the now former party leader was questioned as to when and how he signed the letter which was sent to Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.