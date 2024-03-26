Sanatan Dharm calls for unity and responsible revelry this Holi

Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji has issued a message of unity and responsible celebration for this year’s Holi festival.

National Secretary Krishneel Tiwari says Holi is a vibrant celebration of life’s colorful tapestry.

He says it signifies the victory of good over evil, reminding us to embrace positivity and overcome negativity.

He also highlighted the importance of unity and social harmony during Holi.

“Holi is often celebrated with great enthusiasm and participation from people of all backgrounds. It’s a time when communities come together to forget differences, forgive past grievances, and celebrate the arrival of spring with colors, music, dance, and festive foods. Holi in Fiji serves as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage of the Indian diaspora and its contribution to the multicultural tapestry of Fiji.”

While encouraging revelry, Tiwari also urged for responsible celebrations.

“On this joyous occasion of Holi, let us come together to celebrate the vibrant colors of life and the triumph of good over evil. May the spirit of Holi fill our hearts with love, forgiveness, and unity. Let us embrace diversity, spread kindness, and cherish the bonds of friendship and community.”

Tiwari says they also celebrated the festival of colors with the inmates at Naboro Prison yesterday.

Holi is celebrated by Hindus in Fiji, much like it is in other parts of the world, as a festival of colors and love.

The tradition of celebrating Holi in Fiji can be traced back to the arrival of Indian indentured laborers in the 19th century.

One of the central features of Holi celebrations in Fiji, as in other parts of the world, is the playful throwing and smearing of colored powders and water.

Participants chase each other with handfuls of brightly colored powders, drenching one another in water, symbolizing the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil.

Holi in Fiji is accompanied by lively music and dancing.

People gather in open spaces or community centers to dance to traditional folk songs and Bollywood tunes.