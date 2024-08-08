Salary hikes and flex hours to retain civil servants

Labor shortages and rising demands have placed pressure on existing civil servants, compelling them to shoulder additional workloads.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka mentioned this in his speech in Parliament this morning as he highlights significant challenges and initiatives within the civil service.

He says these vacancies, driven by labor mobility and the pull of higher wages in developed economies such as Australia and New Zealand have particularly affected specialized government agencies.

Acknowledging the dedication of civil servants who have shouldered these extra burdens, Rabuka reiterates the necessity of a comprehensive review to enhance operational efficiency.

With support from the Australian Government, he says this review aims to implement a more effective performance management system, enhancing productivity and identifying both short-term and long-term improvements.

“The Ministry of the Civil Service is committed to creating a workplace where individuals feel valued, they take pride in their work, they are encouraged to be innovative without fear and provide an environment that the civil service is an employer of choice.”

Rabuka states that the key component of this strategy involves recognizing and rewarding high-performing civil servants through a robust performance metrics system.

This initiative is designed to foster a culture of excellence, motivating employees to consistently deliver impactful results.

To address the talent drain, the government has launched an Internship and Graduate Training Program.

This initiative seeks to attract graduates from various tertiary institutions, offering at least 50 positions annually to integrate young talent into the civil service.

The recent salary increases, Rabuka says is another critical retention measure.

By enhancing job satisfaction through fair compensation, the government hopes to maintain a motivated and committed workforce.

Recruitment practices are being re-evaluated in collaboration with public sector unions, addressing concerns and fostering a harmonious work environment.

The Prime Minister adds that flexible working hours, inspired by the adaptations during the COVID-19 pandemic, are also being explored to improve job satisfaction and productivity.

These arrangements are particularly appealing to younger workers who prioritize flexibility.

By creating a supportive and engaging work environment, Rabuka says the government aspires to ensure that salary investments translate into enhanced service delivery, boosting confidence among civil servants.