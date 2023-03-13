Community celebrates completion of access road upgrade

Mr. Iliaseri Natabadamu (left) with other residents of Koroiveremo Settlement in the district of Nalaba in Ra at their newly upgraded community access road.[Source: Supplied]

Residents of Koroiveremo settlement in the district of Nalaba in Ra, are celebrating the completion of an access road upgrade that has ended daily horseback rides for 12 grandchildren to get to school.

The $60,000 project was carried out by the government and supported by the United Nations Development Programme’s Governance for Resilient Development in the Pacific project.

The road is designed to be inclusive and take into consideration climate change and disaster risks.

Young mothers in the community are among those who are most relieved, now that they can easily transport their produce to the market, travel by car, and access healthcare.

The community has also established a roads committee to maintain the infrastructure.