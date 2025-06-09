Road fatalities rise to 76 this year, police urge caution

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Road fatalities have increased this year, with 76 deaths recorded so far, compared to 66 during the same period last year.

Acting Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga says the figure does not include three fatalities recorded last Friday, which is a major concern for police.

He says road patrols and breath testing operations are ongoing nationwide.

However, many drivers continue to disregard traffic rules when police are not visible.

Lutunauga is urging motorists to take responsibility for their actions, warning that reckless behavior on the roads continues to cost lives.

He says police will maintain a strong presence on highways and will not hesitate to take action against offenders.

