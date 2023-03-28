Road closure for Ratu Epeli funeral procession

Ratu Epeli Ganilau.

Preparations are underway for the funeral of former Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander and high chief, Ratu Epeli Ganilau.

The RFMF has advised that Brown Street, Toorak in Suva will be closed tomorrow from 11am to 12pm for Ratu Epeli’s funeral procession.

Ratu Epeli’s funeral service will be held at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua tomorrow.

He will be laid to rest at the chiefly burial ground or sautabu in Somosomo, Taveuni on Friday.

Ratu Epeli passed away last week at the age of 71 after a short illness.