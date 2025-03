An eight-year-old child died following an accident at Dreketi Highway near the Basikalave Settlement in the Northern division.

It is alleged that the boy suddenly crossed the road yesterday afternoon when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a man in his 50s.

Police say the driver will be questioned as investigators await the post-mortem examination.

The investigation continues.

