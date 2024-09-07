Rising tides threaten Fiji: PM

[File Photo]

Rising tides are not just a future concern but an immediate reality affecting many parts of Fiji, says Prime Minister and Minister for Climate Change Sitiveni Rabuka.

He spoke of his personal experience in his coastal village where his family’s home once faced the threat of high tides.

Rabuka says this issue prompted the construction of a seawall, initially built by villagers who had worked in New Zealand to raise funds.

A second, more resilient seawall has since been constructed with government support to better safeguard against the effects of climate change.

However, the Prime Minister acknowledged that with sea levels continuing to rise, these defenses will require ongoing reinforcement.

“The UNGA is coming up, the honourable Leader of the Opposition will be going, accompanying his Excellency the President and the honorable Leader of the Group of the nine as the leader of the delegation to the UN General Assembly, I hope they are prepared. On the side meetings on climate change, the leader of the Opposition will be involved , on security the leader of G9 will be involved talking to G20 leaders.”

Addressing the broader national impact, Rabuka pointed to inundated areas of Fiji’s coast, particularly regions like Ba where farmland traditionally used for sugarcane has been overtaken by seawater.

In response, he says researchers are exploring salt-resistant crop varieties, including new types of sugarcane and rice.

The government is also investigating the potential for aquaculture projects, such as farming giant crabs and prawns, to help coastal communities adapt to changing environmental conditions.

The Prime Minister outlined the government’s ongoing efforts to relocate entire villages that are now at risk of being submerged.

He cited examples from Ba, Kadavu and Vanua Levu where villages are being moved to higher ground as part of a larger relocation program.

This initiative, inherited from the previous administration, aims to safeguard communities from the increasing threats posed by climate change.

Rabuka reiterates that addressing climate change is not just a political issue but a national one, requiring collective efforts to protect Fiji’s future generations.