Ripple effect of drug abuse worsens societal challenges warns Rakikau

The hike in drug abuse cases is causing a domino effect on societal challenges, warns Substance Abuse Advisory Council AOD Specialized Counsellor, Vilisimani Rakikau.

He says the consequences of drug use extend beyond individuals, negatively influencing families, communities, and the broader social fabric.

Speaking on the alarming trend, Rakikau emphasized how drug use within the home environment directly impacts children’s development and behaviour.

He adds that the influence of drugs doesn’t end with immediate household dynamics.

Children growing up in such environments are more likely to adopt behaviors they observe.

“So when I assess down the line, there are other contributing factors to that. One of the main contributing factors to some of the social issues is because of the use of drugs. Directly or indirectly. Meaning, that some because of the use of substances within the home environment. So these are contributing factors. Because when you’re in the state of mind of that level of using drugs, you won’t be able to act properly. So there will be a disconnection.”

Rakikau highlighted how this ripple effect fuels issues such as misbehavior, poor academic performance, and even criminal activity.

He has called on communities to address the root causes of drug abuse and implement targeted interventions, including awareness programs and support for families with members grappling with addiction.