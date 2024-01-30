RFMF’s renovated library opens at OTC

The Australian Defence Force handed over newly refurbished library to the RFMF Officer Training Centre in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

This milestone underscores the unwavering commitment of the ADF to enhance the capabilities of the RFMF through significant infrastructure improvements.

During the handover ceremony, Lieutenant Colonel Avinish Kumar, the OTC Commandant, talked about the importance of this facility.

He pointed out its crucial role as the main hub for both current and future leaders.

Lieutenant Colonel Kumar says even though it’s the smallest camp in the RFMF, it’s essential because it helps officers grow and get ready to become leaders in the future.

Australian Defence Advisor, Colonel Henry Stimson expressed that the ongoing efforts at this location, including the library, symbolizes the RFMF’s commitment to developing its workforce.

Additionally, Col Stimson notes that it stands as a national institution, where the RFMF’s knowledge, doctrine and experience is drawn from where it is today.

The project included the revitalization of the main lecture room, the re-roofing of the headquarters building, the enhancement of the Mess drainage system and notably, a thorough renovation of the library.

The completion of these works ensures that both local and international students benefit from upgraded facilities and conducive working environments.