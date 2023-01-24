RFMF Commander pays courtesy call on PM

The Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Major-General Jone Kalouniwai paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister, Honourable Sitiveni Rabuka at the Office of the Prime Minister this morning. Major-General Kalouniwai was accompanied by the Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Honourable Pio Tikoduadua.[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua.

Tikoduadua last week assured Fijians and the region that the government’s relationship with the military is good and they are working together to look after the people.