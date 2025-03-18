RFMF backs police to tackle drug crisis

[File Photo]

Fiji’s drug abuse crisis has prompted the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to step in and assist police in tackling the growing problem.

RFMF Commander Brigadier General Ro Jone Kalouniwai stressed the collective responsibility of all personnel in addressing drug-related crimes.

He reaffirmed the military’s commitment to supporting the Fiji Police Force, ensuring that joint strategies are implemented until the issue is effectively controlled.

The partnership between the RFMF and police underlines a unified effort to enhance public safety and combat drug abuse across the country.

