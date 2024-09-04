Revised OHS rules to ease business says Singh

There is a growing need to review and adapt to existing health and safety regulations to better align with the needs of businesses and facilitate job creation.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh in parliament while responding to questions for the justification to amend the Health and Safety at Work Regulations 2024.

Singh explains that ensuring compliance with OHS laws is a government priority, and reviewing the regulations is crucial for improving the ease of doing business in both the public and private sectors.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh

“Mr. Speaker, sir, the amendment to the regulations introduces a new clause in Part 26, Regulation 66. New sub-Regulations 1 and 2 A and B of the General Workplace Conditions, Regulation 24, outline a risk-based inspection and audit provision with a proposed schedule. Mr. Speaker, sir, the provisions and schedules outline the workplaces based on high and low risk and corresponding inspection and audit frequencies.”

Singh states that low-risk workplaces will be inspected and audited at least once every three years while high-risk workplaces will be inspected and audited annually.

The minister for employment explains that a new regulation has been implemented.

This regulation states that if any employer at a low-risk workplace fails to comply, the Chief Health and Safety Inspector has the authority to classify the workplace as high-risk.