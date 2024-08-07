Reverend Dr Banivanua passes away

The late Reverend Dr Tevita Banivanua

Former Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma President, Reverend Dr Tevita Banivanua, has passed away.

A Pacific Conference of Churches statement highlights that Rev. Dr. Banivanua is a humble, forthright servant of God who has offered much of his retirement in the pursuit of churches being safe places for women and children.

He tirelessly crossed Fiji and the Pacific, seeking inclusivity for children in worship and all forms of church participation.

Rev. Dr. Banivanua was a mentor to PCC staff and a father to all he met.

Rev. Dr. Banivanua is also a former president of the Pacific Conference of Churches, which unites churches in the Pacific to highlight and help address issues faced in Pacific Island countries.

All funeral rites, including reguregu proceedings, will be held at his residence in Cunningham, Suva, before he is laid to rest on Wednesday next week.

Rev. Dr. Banivanua is survived by his wife and his children.