Retrofitting evacuation center for Nabukelevu-i-ra village

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

More than 500 villagers from Nabukelevu-I-Ra in Kadavu now have a fortified haven with the opening of their renovated evacuation center, marking a significant step towards enhancing community resilience and disaster preparedness.

The Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka, presided over the ceremony yesterday, emphasizing the center’s vital role in guaranteeing the community’s safety in the event of future disasters.

“We have been experiencing category 5 cyclones and that is why we need to enhance evacuation centers that serves as a provisional space that provide basic shelter for people affected by disasters”

The renovated Evacuation Center, which was paid for at a cost of more than $10,000 under the Ministry’s Self-Help Program, is evidence of the government’s dedication to community-driven solutions and disaster management.

Ditoka emphasized that the facility also has the capacity to accommodate evacuees with special needs, highlighting the government and community’s cooperative efforts.