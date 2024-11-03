Resources needed to combat drugs

Speaker of Parliament and President-elect Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu suggests that vulnerable populations are provided adequate resources to steer them away from resorting to the trade and use of illicit drugs.

Ratu Naiqama made the comment at the Speaker’s Debate, where he also called for a coordinated and urgent response to combat the rise in drug trafficking and abuse, a challenge affecting not only urban areas but also rural villages.

During the debate, the Speaker pointed out that they cannot be complacent and must act now to safeguard communities from the impacts of drugs.

“I had stated that the drug issue could escalate to violence and make our communities unsafe. Hard drugs like meth or methamphetamine are not confined to urban areas. They are right out there in rural Vanua Levu, in my village. They have it there.”

Ratu Naiqama stresses that funding alone won’t solve the crisis as there is a need for community involvement to tackle drug issues fueled by economic hardships like unemployment and poverty.

“Given the high levels of unemployment and poverty, our vulnerable populations are quickly influenced and enticed into drug usage and the lucrative trafficking business. This makes the issue even more oppressive. We must provide support and alternatives to those at risk, ensuring we have the opportunity to steer them away from the path of drugs that will steer them away.”

He says the drug problem is a challenge we must face head-on.