Residents urged to adhere to hygiene practices

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

Residents around Balevuto in Ba are advised to adhere to best hygiene practices.

According to the health ministry, residents need to flush out and clean their water tanks after health officials in Ba found the water stored in tanks in some households to be unclean.

The ministry is working in collaboration with the Water Authority of Fiji in this regard.

The Ministry of Health highlights that residents have been advised to take precautionary measures while awaiting the outcome of investigations carried out by the Ministry and the Water Authority of Fiji.



The Minister for Health, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu, along with the opposition members Penioni Ravunawa and Viam Pillay, visited residents in Balevuto yesterday.