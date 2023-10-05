Reliable water supply soon for 360,000 residents

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/ Facebook]

Great news for around 360,000 people living in the Suva-Nausori corridor as water cuts and unreliable supply are becoming a thing of the past.

The Viria Water Treatment Plant in Naitasiri is now complete, meeting its target date for Fiji Day 2023.

Water Authority of Fiji’s Chief Executive, Dr. Amit Chanan, received a briefing yesterday on the plant’s phased testing.

He mentioned that the WAF team and contractors are diligently testing the plant components, pumps, and reservoirs to ensure they meet the design specifications.

“So I want to thank the contractor, Sinohydro Corporation Limited, who worked very closely with the WAF infrastructure delivery team to make this project a possibility and reality. As I said, we are very close to being able to supply water from this plant to the Suva-Nausori area.”

It’s important to note that this approximately $600 million project received funding from the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the Green Climate Fund, and the Fiji Government.

This project is a game-changer for thousands of people in the area.