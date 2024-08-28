Regulations to support ease of doing business project

Cabinet has endorsed amendments to the Food Safety Regulation 2009, the Health and Safety at Work (Administration) Regulations 1997, and the drafting of the National Fire Service (Fire Safety Compliance Certificate) Regulations 2024.

The amended and new regulations will enable streamlining, defining and publishing the payment structure for the National Fire Authority, National Occupational Health and Safety Services and the Ministry of Health regarding upfront payment collection.

It will also allow the acceptance of digitally generated outputs for NFA, NOHSS, and MoH, such as compliance reports, letters and certificates which may have e-signatures.

The amendment will also revise the current renewal period to make it cyclic.

The regulations are in line with the Starting a Business Subsystem (SABs) which is the first component of the BusinessNOW Fiji Project to integrate relevant e-services, from more than 16 government agencies on a single digital platform.