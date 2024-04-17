REALB agents complying with FIU act

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board is pleased that their agents are complying with all the requirements under the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit act.

Speaking at a talanoa session in Lautoka, REALB Compliance and Monitoring Officer Vinal Singh says in terms of compliance, they are doing annual inspections for agents at their branch office and principal place of business.

Singh also says their discussions yesterday was also with the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit as it aimed to address recent concerns voiced by the public and stakeholders.

He says it was a good opportunity for the FIU to give their insights as they are experts in overseeing compliance with the Financial Transactions Reporting Act of 2004.

“It’s a good thing we are moving in the right direction. We are getting all our other stakeholders to come and present during our talanoa sessions. Last year, late last year we invited FCCC to come and speak to our agents on their requirements. And now we have called FIU to come and speak to our agents on their requirements under their act.”

Singh adds the FIU are also a specialized agency to collect, analyze and disclose financial information and intelligence.

They plan to hold another session in Suva.