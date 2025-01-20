REACH outreach in action

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji / Facebook]

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is taking critical steps to improve access to essential services in rural communities.

The team will be hosting the REACH Outreach Stakeholders Program in Cakaudrove.

This initiative aims to address the lack of resources and information in underserved areas particularly for women, children, and vulnerable groups.

Set to take place at Napuka Secondary School from Wednesday, the program will bring together key stakeholders such as the Judicial Services and Fiji National Provident Fund.

The goal is to provide direct access to services that promote inclusivity, empower women and ensure the protection of children.

By connecting communities with vital support systems, the program seeks to strengthen social welfare frameworks and foster a more equitable and informed society in Fiji.