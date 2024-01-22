Ravu to visit villages in Kadavu

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry, Kalaveti Ravu. [ Source : Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry, Kalaveti Ravu, will be distributing seedlings and plants to various villages in Kadavu Island this week.

Ravu is set to begin his inaugural tour of Kadavu from today.

The visit aligns with the Coalition Government’s goals of community empowerment and sustainable development.

Accompanying the Minister is a technical team comprising officers from the Department of Cooperatives, iTaukei Land Trust Board, and Fiji Pine Limited.

Ravu and his entourage will distribute 5000 coconut seedlings, 500 lime plants, and 350 breadfruit trees to various villages on the island.

In a strategic move to bolster pine logging activities, a bulldozer will be delivered as part of this visit.

This initiative falls under the purview of the Ministry’s Rural Development Programme, exemplifying an integrated approach to fostering rural development for the benefit of fisheries and forestry resource owners.

The Minister will be visiting the villages of Tavuki, Muani, Naqalotu, Talaulia, Solodamu, Solovola, Naqara, Namalata, and Vunisea Government Station.