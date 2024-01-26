Ratuva proposes unity path

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board is set to convene today to deliberate on a proposal from its working committee to replace the current Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The suggested replacement is Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica following the recent termination of MP and Education Minister Aseri Radrodro from Cabinet.

However, SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka dismissed the notion of Kamikamica as the new Prime Minister during a media confrontation on Tuesday.

Article continues after advertisement

Political Sociologist Steven Ratuva suggests that such a leadership change could be a constructive way to reconcile internal differences within the Coalition government.

“That could be a way forward in terms of reconciling some of those differences but the problem is if that doesn’t happen then you will have a situation where SODELPA will move into another level, engage with FijiFirst and that will bring in another new dynamic into the equation so it’s going to be a step by step oscillation of the crisis as it were.”

Ratuva outlines a step-by-step progression of potential outcomes ranging from internal resolutions to a vote of no confidence or even a new election all of which could project a negative image of instability for the country.

“All of those send out very negative signals about a country that is unstable and investors will start thinking twice and tourists as well, will start thinking twice. We almost reached a million last year so there is a lot that is at stake here in relation to the implications of perceived instability in the eyes of the world.”

The Political analyst states that Kamikamica is well-qualified for the position of Prime Minister citing the example of New Zealand’s former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who started her tenure amid scepticism but proved to be highly effective.

Ratuva underlines the importance of open discussions within The People’s Alliance Party regarding their preferred leadership urging a transparent dialogue on who should assume the leadership role.