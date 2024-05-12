Raids lead to more drug seizures and arrests

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police have arrested a man from his home in Lami this morning following the discovery of white substances believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine, and dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The illegal substances were found in the suspect’s vehicle and home during a joint raid conducted with the Fiji Detector Dog Unit.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says the suspect is in custody at the Lami Police Station.

In other incidents, a 44-year-old man was arrested in Cobue, Bua after he was allegedly found with white substance believed to be methamphetamine and dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In Labasa town, a 66-year-old man was allegedly found with a bag containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu says in Nausori, a 29-year-old man was arrested following the seizure of white crystals believed to be methamphetamine.

In Lautoka, a 20-year-old man was arrested at the bus stand following the discovery of plastics containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine and dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In another case, a 22-year-old man was arrested from the Lautoka market areas after he was allegedly found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In a third case in Lautoka, a 37-year-old was arrested after he was allegedly found with white crystals believed to be methamphetamine, a weighing machine and smoking apparatus.

ACP Driu says arrests are being made on a daily basis with those charged produced in a court of law.

He adds community engagement continues to yield results with the arrests and seizures made.