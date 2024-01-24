Radrodro willing to dialogue with PM

SODELPA party member Aseri Radrodro

Dismissed Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has expressed willingness to sit down with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka for discussions about his removal.

Additionally, Radrodro, in his capacity as Deputy SODELPA Leader, has appealed to be included in future coalition leaders’ meetings.

Radrodro desires a direct meeting with the Prime Minister.

“We recently asked the Party Leader, Hon. Gavoka, in future meetings with the Hon. Prime Minister if we could also be part of that meeting, so that was the latest stand that we had requested that we be part of the leaders meeting, especially as a Deputy Party Leader of SODELPA.”

When asked if he plans to boycott parliament following his dismissal, Radrodro states that such decisions rest with the Management Board.

“I’m a party man; that’s why we are waiting for the management board. We are there because the Management Board appoints us to be there in our respective portfolios. Portfolios are covered by the coalition agreements, so if that is what the management board’s decision is, we’ll go with the management board’s decision.”

Meanwhile, the dismissal of Radrodro is expected to be the top agenda item at the SODELPA’s Management Board meeting this Friday.

SODELPA claims a breach in the coalition agreement, which they also intend to discuss during the meeting.