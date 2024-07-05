Radrodro hands over boat to Savusavu school

[Source: Ministry of Education/Facebook]
Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro was touring the Cakaudrove District, where his team met with teachers, students, and school management.
Radrodro visited Somosomo Village and handed over a school boat to the school management of Laucala District School.
The school management and head of school expressed their sincere gratitude for their first-ever school boat.
Radrodro also visited Somosomo District School, South Taveuni Primary, South Taveuni Secondary School, Salialevu Primary School, Vuna District School, and Navakawau Catholic Primary School.
[Source: Ministry of Education/Facebook]
The minister, while at Somosomo District School, met with international volunteer students of the LDS Church who generously donated a new 3-classroom block to the students of Somosomo District School.
The school is grateful for the kind gesture, as it will ensure that students can learn in a completely new classroom block.
The visit concluded with a talanoa session with teachers and representatives of Bucalevu Secondary School.
[Source: Ministry of Education/Facebook]