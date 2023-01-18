Rabuka says he trusts the RFMF Commander

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [right] and the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is not concerned about the public utterances made by the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai.

He says he has no concerns over the relationship he shares with the military, and he is confident in the RFMF leadership and also the Force members.

Rabuka says Fijians should not be alarmed by the statement issued by Kalouniwai.

Article continues after advertisement

“Just relax, do I look worried? They should not be worried.”

Rabuka says he does not communicate directly with the commander of the RFMF, as this is the role of the Home Affairs Minister.

Yesterday afternoon, Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua had a meeting with Kalouniwai.

Rabuka says Tikoduadua has updated him on the issues raised by Kalouniwai, and he trusts that the government will follow the rule of law and will continue to ensure that the rights of every Fijian are protected.