Rabuka meet Chinese Premier of State Council

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang in Beijing yesterday.

During the meeting, Rabuka says Fiji looks forward to China’s continued support on the need for a reformed multilateralism that creates a more accountable, inclusive, just and equitable international system to address the challenges of the 21st century, including the voice of small developing nations.

The historic meeting reaffirmed Fiji and China’s longstanding relationship which has been characterised by shared aspirations and common interests, fostering a comprehensive strategic partnership based on mutual trust and respect.

The PM acknowledged the One China Policy which has been the cornerstone of our diplomatic relations, adding that it was China that stood by Fiji when traditional partners turned away after the events of 1987, 2000 and 2006.



The two leaders discussed priority areas such as poverty alleviation, infrastructure development including land and maritime connectivity, the belt and Road initiative and rural revitalisation.

PM Rabuka highlighted that Fiji seeks to implement a comprehensive infrastructure development program with China that will transform the country’s infrastructure in the years ahead.

In acknowledging the Belt and Road Initiative, he commended China for the assistance by the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), on the upgrade of 82 kilometres of the Vanua Levu road network.

On regional priorities, the PM reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to regionalism by implementing the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, which will leverage our strengths in areas of common challenges such as climate change, preservation of our oceans and conflict resolution.

In concluding, PM Rabuka acknowledged China’s efforts and support towards achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through the Global Development Initiative (GDI).

Premier Li, in his response, reiterated China’s continued support in areas of common interest, particularly in the poverty alleviation and infrastructure development sectors.

He also emphasised that China will further strengthen its cooperation with Fiji through the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, while actively advancing the Global Development Initiative.

Premier Li thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to meet, reaffirming their commitment to elevate China and Fiji’s strong and enduring relationship.