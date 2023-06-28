Rabuka launches Fiji Times 150th anniversary book

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expressed his commitment to healing the wounds of the past and building a new history together.

He shared this sentiment during the launch of ‘The Fiji Times at 150’ book, published by the country’s longest-running daily newspaper in Suva last night.

Rabuka praised the author of the book and historian, Dr Anurag Subramani for capturing the unusual, offbeat and absurd moments throughout Fiji’s past.

He commended The Fiji Times for being a national institution that reflects the diversity and perspectives of the people.

The Prime Minister urged readers to explore the anniversary book, as a means to learn from the past and appreciate Fiji’s incredible journey as a nation.



Rabuka says that even though he might not always agree with the newspaper’s coverage, he assures the nation that media freedom remains an essential pillar of the open democracy being established in Fiji.