Rabuka hopeful USAID will continue

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is hopeful that a recent Executive Order on foreign aid will not hamper existing plans for the growth of USAID programs in the region.

A 90-day freeze has been placed on all aid assistance funded by or through the State Department and USAID.

Rabuka hopes this will not affect the growth of USAID programs, particularly in key areas such as ocean and climate resilience, health, security, and digital connectivity.

He today held a bilateral meeting with the U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for International Trade, Diane Farell, in Washington.

Rabuka says Fiji is keen on expanding its economic cooperation with the U.S.

The meeting also acknowledged recent major investments by tech giants Google and Starlink in Fiji’s ICT sector, positioning the nation as a hub for digital connectivity in the Pacific.

Rabuka took the opportunity to thank the U.S. for its increased presence in the Pacific.

In recent years, Fiji has witnessed significant U.S. investments, including the Bilateral Framework for Technical and Economic Cooperation Agreement signed in October of last year.

Discussions also touched on the new Fiji–U.S. Air Transport Agreement, which saw Fiji Airways launch direct flights from Fiji to Dallas in December of last year.

With this new initiative, Fiji is optimistic that trade and tourism between the two nations will grow further.

Farell says the U.S. is pleased to continue its collaboration with Fiji and the Pacific, with more economic opportunities to be explored for the benefit of both nations.