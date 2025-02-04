Rabuka expresses condolences to crash victims

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed condolences to the US Government, the families and loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives during a plane crash.

The incident happened last Wednesday when a midair collision between an American Airlines passenger plane and a U.S. Army helicopter in Washington, D.C kill over 60 people.

Speaking on behalf of the Government and the people of Fiji, Rabuka says they are deeply saddened by the devastating accident.

Conveying his message of solidarity in Washington, D.C. this morning, Rabuka reaffirmed that Fiji stands united with the people of US during this difficult time.

He says their thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and with the American people.