Rabuka calls for calm

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka labelled as exaggerated the international media reports on the suspected alcohol poisoning incident at Warwick Fiji Resort.

He emphasised the importance of addressing false claims to protect Fiji’s tourism reputation from unnecessary harm.

This after seven guests from a resort on Fiji’s Coral Coast were initially taken to Sigatoka Hospital last weekend with symptoms including nausea, vomiting, and neurological distress before being transferred to the Aspen Lautoka Hospital.

It was revealed that all seven had been served Pina Colada cocktails at the resort’s Suva Wing Bar, however, no other guests who drank the same beverage at other resort bars fell ill.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Smartraveller website updated its travel advice for Australians in Fiji, warning of risks like drink spiking and methanol poisoning.

This led to further speculation, prompting Prime Minister Rabuka to call for clarification in a bid to address any misinformation.

“But in the meantime, we would like to tell everybody that it’s safe to come to Fiji, and we have to also find out who has been giving out those negative press on Fiji as a destination. Are they competitors for our tourist services.”

Rabuka emphasizes that the health incident at the Warwick Resort is isolated and does not pose a wider threat to Fiji’s tourism industry.

He also reiterated that it is safe for tourists to visit Fiji.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says findings from a toxicology report have revelaed that no illicit substances or methanol were found in the liquor samples from the suspected alcohol poisoning incident.