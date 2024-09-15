Rabuka advises aspiring leaders to stay clean of allegations

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged individuals seeking key appointment positions to ensure they maintain a clean record, free from allegations, to avoid interrogation and legal complications.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita programme, Rabuka highlighted the importance of staying on the right side of the law, especially when vying for influential roles.

Rabuka says it’s crucial to always be on the right side of the law reflecting on his own experiences of being investigated and going to court.

“If you don’t want changes in these key positions to affect you, you have to be 100 percent right, clear of any allegations. Avoid doing anything illegal and ensure you are on the right side of the law.”

Rabuka also addressed recent concerns regarding the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption (FICAC), emphasizing that the government has no influence over its operations.

He clarified that institutions like the Judicial Services Commission handle FICAC appointments, with approval from the President, distancing the government from direct involvement in the appointment of key figures, such as the recent appointment of Babra Malimali as FICAC Commissioner.

Rabuka says the coalition government will always work to ensure that they provide the best people for various key government positions to help the government move forward.