Ra farmers gain sustainable farming skills

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

Over 30 farmers from Nawairuku, Ra, recently participated in a two-day training program by the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways.

The program equipped farmers with sustainable farming knowledge and practices, focusing on farm management skills, innovative crop sustainability techniques, and five-year planning for long-term productivity.

Hands-on workshops and discussions provided insights into soil health and effective farming strategies.

Farmer Jope Nayarowale expressed gratitude, highlighting the value of the five-year planning and farm management skills for his future operations.

The Nawairuku Training Program reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening grassroots communities and fostering resilience and self-sufficiency for sustainable futures.

