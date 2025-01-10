Qauia battles floods, calls for evacuation center

Residents of Qauia settlement in Lami, Suva are struggling with the impacts of climate change especially during heavy rainfall.

Situated just five kilometers from the capital city, the settlement, home to over 5,000 people has been facing constant flooding issues.

A key problem is the bridge that connects the community. Whenever there is a heavy downpour, the bridge becomes flooded, leaving families unable to cross and often forced to evacuate.

Taufa Qoro, a long-time resident expressed deep concern about the future.

She believes that within the next five years, the two main evacuation centers in the area, Qauia Hall and the church, will no longer be viable due to flooding risks.

“If these centers get flooded, where will the residents go? We can’t even cross the bridge.”

For years, the community has called on the government for assistance but the issue remains unresolved.

Marist Convent School has also been used as an evacuation center, but it is not large enough to accommodate all those in need especially during storms and floods.

Qoro believes that the settlement needs its own evacuation center, something that can withstand the increasingly frequent heavy rains.

Losena Watiwati, another resident shared the distress felt by many in informal settlements, feeling that they are often overlooked by the government.

When the bridge is flooded, it becomes impossible for many including the elderly, children and people with disabilities, to cross over.

Watiwati, a mother, explained that every time it rains, she fears for her family’s safety, with no certainty of a safe place to shelter.

“As a mother, I can’t be at peace. Every time it rains, I fear for my family’s safety.”

In addition to the danger posed by flooding, many of the residents in Qauia are casual workers.

The heavy rains often prevent them from going to work as they cannot cross the flooded bridge, adding to their financial hardship.

Several other residents echoed these concerns, urging the government and local authorities to take action.

The community is frustrated that such a critical issue is affecting people who live so close to the capital, yet remain in dire need of support.

They are calling on the government to prioritize their safety and well-being before disaster strikes again.