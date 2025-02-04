Pump repairs cost WAF $200k

The Water Authority of Fiji has had to fork out $200,000 for repairs to the faulty Waila Raw Water Pump Station.

The Waila plant treats approximately 105 megaliters of water daily.

WAF clarifies that the repairs at the pump station cost around $6,000, but water carting alone has cost $150,000.

Residents in the Suva-Nasinu corridor experienced water disruptions starting yesterday due to malfunctioning pumps at the station.



[Filipe Tuisawau/ Facebook]

However, by 8:30 pm last night, WAF crews had repaired four pumps, and work on the fifth is expected to be completed by tomorrow afternoon.

This has led to a 95 percent water supply restoration as of this afternoon.

WAF Acting Chief Executive Seru Soderberg says the issue at the Waila station yesterday is due to normal wear and tear on their assets.

Soderberg adds that the raw water coming through the Waimanu River contains a lot of silt and sand, which could have contributed to the breakdown.



[Filipe Tuisawau/ Facebook]

“And because this particular site is a raw water pump station, the quality of the raw water is very abrasive to the infrastructure that we have in place.”

As of this morning, most of the affected reservoirs in the Waila system have recovered.

However, restoration efforts continue at the Flagstaff Reservoir, located at the far end of the system.

Thorough system flushing and water pressure recovery work are underway to stabilize supply levels.

WAF says these areas are expected to gradually receive water later today and into tonight, with full restoration anticipated by Thursday.